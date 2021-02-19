FIL Ltd Purchases New Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,396,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,795,000. FIL Ltd owned 4.28% of Docebo as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $26,961,000.
NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $68.00.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
