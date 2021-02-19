FIL Ltd Purchases New Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,396,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,795,000. FIL Ltd owned 4.28% of Docebo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $26,961,000.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $51.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCBO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

