FIL Ltd Raises Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.65% of Clean Harbors worth $69,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,290,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 61,302 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 711,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 467,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLH stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

