FIL Ltd Raises Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,553 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 3.68% of APi Group worth $113,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APG opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APi Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.