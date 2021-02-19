FIL Ltd Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375,521 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.27% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $74,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,555,000 after buying an additional 282,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

