FIL Ltd Sells 1,316,956 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,316,956 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.49% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $80,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG opened at $316.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.08 and a 200 day moving average of $264.90. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.74.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

