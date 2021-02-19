FIL Ltd Sells 136,910 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,910 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of Citigroup worth $116,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

