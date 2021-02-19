FIL Ltd Sells 1,592,453 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,592,453 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.44% of Plug Power worth $69,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 273.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

In other Plug Power news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of -152.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

