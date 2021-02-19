FIL Ltd Sells 28,237 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,237 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Anthem worth $71,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 74.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 12.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $296.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.10. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

