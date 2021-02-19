FIL Ltd Sells 82,700 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.66% of Open Text worth $81,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Open Text by 95.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Open Text by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Open Text by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Open Text by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Open Text by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.2008 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

