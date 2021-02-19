FIL Ltd Sells 9,191 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 2.93% of BOX worth $83,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

