Financial Management Network Inc. Buys Shares of 18,747 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $111.58. 14,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,102. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $111.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

