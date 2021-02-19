Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $7.55 Million in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,000. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

VHT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.99. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,238. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $237.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.76 and a 200 day moving average of $215.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

