Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $206.94. The company had a trading volume of 63,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

