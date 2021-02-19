Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,406 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,608,000 after purchasing an additional 288,809 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,856. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.