Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,224 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75.

