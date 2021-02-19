Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. The Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

HD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.13. 79,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

