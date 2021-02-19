Financial Review: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) & Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Vydrotech (OTCMKTS:VYDR) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Federal Signal and Vydrotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.22 billion 1.79 $108.50 million $1.79 20.16 Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Vydrotech.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vydrotech has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Federal Signal and Vydrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vydrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Signal currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.99%. Given Federal Signal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Vydrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Vydrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.68% 16.12% 8.72% Vydrotech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Federal Signal beats Vydrotech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Vydrotech Company Profile

Vydrotech, Inc., a green technology company, designs, develops, and manufactures green eco-friendly alternative energy/power products and systems in the United States. The company offers H2GO hydrogen enhanced fuel systems for commercial diesel engines in the trucking, bus, and marine industries. It also provides capital and operating lease option on its products. The company was formerly known as Ronn Motor Company, Inc. and changed its name to VydroTech, Inc. in April 2012. VydroTech, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

