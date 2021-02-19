Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.78

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$31.78 and last traded at C$31.72, with a volume of 202896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.72.

FTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.

Get Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.22. The company has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at C$281,368.32.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.