FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.74. 4,040,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,691,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 49.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

