FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $37.93 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $37.93 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000589 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00030745 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 742,667,702 coins and its circulating supply is 219,486,785 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.