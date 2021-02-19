Firo Achieves Market Cap of $75.95 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Firo has a market cap of $75.95 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $6.57 or 0.00011699 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,950.84 or 0.03474016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.64 or 0.00423175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.07 or 0.01280509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.96 or 0.00500319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.07 or 0.00447091 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.00315997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00028168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,560,016 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.