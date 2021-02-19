First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) alerts:

FR stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$22.12. 1,188,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.80. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.86. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$30.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.98, for a total value of C$74,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,670,270. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.96, for a total value of C$33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$508,800. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,954.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.