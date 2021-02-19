First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 215,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,949. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.