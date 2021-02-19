First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 1,047,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,139,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$281.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11.

Get First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) alerts:

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,230,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,939,822.07. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $69,500.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.