First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FM opened at C$26.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.35. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$27.15. The stock has a market cap of C$18.06 billion and a PE ratio of -59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total value of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

