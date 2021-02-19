First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.53.

TSE FM traded up C$2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.35. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$28.84. The stock has a market cap of C$19.72 billion and a PE ratio of -65.05.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

