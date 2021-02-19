First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.45

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $167.45 and last traded at $167.29, with a volume of 61697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $130.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 569,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,130,000 after buying an additional 21,125 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 198.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 54,354 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

