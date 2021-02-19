First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 206,791 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 206,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.