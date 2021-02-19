First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of SPS Commerce worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $109.02 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.54. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.