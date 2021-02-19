First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPTX opened at $120.75 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

