First Trust Advisors LP Buys 16,306 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

