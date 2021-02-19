First Trust Advisors LP Buys 24,534 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.43% of USA Compression Partners worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $30,550.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $57,200 over the last three months.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

USAC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

