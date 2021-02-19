First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,483 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

