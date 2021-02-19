First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 257.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

