First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.49 Million Stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 122.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.36% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

