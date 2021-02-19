First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.72 Million Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of NeoGenomics worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 848.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,892.37 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

In other news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $6,311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,848.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,809 shares of company stock worth $14,338,460. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

