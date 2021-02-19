First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.08 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Starwood Property Trust worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 749,595 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 405,836 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,760,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,739,000 after acquiring an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after buying an additional 1,171,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

STWD stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

