First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,965 shares of company stock worth $13,062,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $63.40 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

