First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1,212.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Premier worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.60 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

