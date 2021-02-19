First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.25 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,334 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.19% of EQT worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EQT by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

