First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

