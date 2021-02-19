First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PENN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

