First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 20,837 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of AAON worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AAON by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AAON by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 47,598 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAON. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

