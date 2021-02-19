First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 36,484 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.26 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

