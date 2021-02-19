First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 5,300 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

Shares of LIN opened at $249.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.60. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.