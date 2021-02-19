First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 67,563 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 198.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $73,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

MAS stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

