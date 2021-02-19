First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Federated Hermes worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1,003.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,924 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 267,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

