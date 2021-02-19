First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of LendingTree worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE opened at $333.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.99 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.25.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.