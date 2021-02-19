First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

