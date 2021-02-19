First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,900 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,774,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BST opened at $59.26 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

